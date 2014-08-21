BEIJING Aug 21 Kungfu movie star Jackie Chan
offered the public a "deep bow of apology" after his son, actor,
singer and socialite Jaycee, was arrested in Beijing for drug
use.
Jackie Chan, 60, served as a goodwill spokesman for the
China National Anti-Drug Committee in 2009, promoting anti-drug
education.
Jaycee, 32, was arrested on Monday after police found 100
grams of marijuana in his apartment, they said.
"As a public figure, I'm ashamed and distressed," Chan wrote
on his Chinese-language microblog on Wednesday. "His mother is
especially heartbroken.
"Along with Jaycee, I want to take a deep bow of apology to
the public."
The younger Chan is the latest celebrity caught up in a
campaign against drugs in China, which has vowed to purge the
country's elite of decadence and other social vices.
Corruption and excess among the upper class are a prime
source of social discontent as a yawning gap between the poor
and the wealthy widens.
The use of drugs in China, particularly synthetic drugs like
methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy, has grown along with the
rise of a new urban class with greater disposable income.
Last week, a group of 42 entertainment management firms said
they had signed a deal with Beijing police that they would not
work with celebrities who used drugs, the state-owned Beijing
News reported.
