BEIJING Jan 9 Jaycee Chan, the son of kung fu
movie star Jackie Chan, was jailed for six months in China on
Friday on a drugs charge, the latest celebrity felled by the
government's aggressive anti-narcotics campaign.
The younger Chan, a 32-year-old actor and singer, was
formally charged last month with "the crime of sheltering others
to take drugs" after testing positive for marijuana, with police
saying they found 100 grams of the drug at his home. He faced a
maximum prison sentence of three years.
A judge in Beijing's Eastern District Court, where Chan was
being tried, sentenced Chan to six months in prison and fined
him 2,000 yuan ($322), according to a microblog post by the
court.
Chan is likely to be set free in over a month as the
authorities would take into account the time he had spent in
detention since last August, according to Si Weijiang, a lawyer.
Prosecutors said on Friday Jaycee Chan had made his home
available for two people, surnamed Ke and Li, to smoke
marijuana, according to the court.
The court said Chan had "voluntarily pleaded guilty" to the
prosecutors' allegations.
"I have broken the law and should be punished," Chan said in
his final statement to the court, according to the microblog.
"When I return to society, I will not repeat this because I have
let my family and friends down yet again."
Dozens of reporters gathered outside the courthouse in
Beijing for the trial.
Celebrities have been a major linchpin in the government's
campaign to get tough on drugs. Jaycee Chan is among a string of
other mostly B-list celebrities detained last year by Chinese
authorities on drug-related charges that have been publicised
widely in both state and social media. They have included movie
and television stars, film directors and a prominent
screenwriter.
The court's microblog showed Chan in court, dressed in a
black sweater and blue trousers.
Illegal drugs, especially synthetic substances like
methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy, have grown in popularity
in China in tandem with the rise of a new urban class with
greater disposable income.
Last month, state media reported that Jackie Chan felt
ashamed of his son's drug abuse and hopes that one day he will
speak out about the dangers of taking drugs.
The older Chan had served as a goodwill spokesman for the
China National Anti-Drug Committee in 2009, promoting anti-drug
education.
Last year, a Chinese court jailed singer Li Daimo for nine
months on a drug charge, according to Chinese media reports.
($1 = 6.2 yuan)
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee, Additional reporting by Natalie
Thomas; Editing by Nick Macfie)