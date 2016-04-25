BEIJING, April 25 China has banned drug
wholesalers from selling vaccines, state media said on Monday,
after a scandal in which about $90-million worth of illegal
vaccines was suspected of being sold in dozens of provinces.
China is pushing ambitious healthcare reforms to improve its
home-made medicines, but the vaccine scandal underscores the
challenge facing the world's second-largest drug market in
regulating its fragmented supply chain.
The new rules, signed by Premier Li Keqiang and adopted on
Saturday, toughen requirements for distribution of
non-compulsory vaccines, the official Xinhua news agency said.
They require county health officials to get the vaccines
directly from manufacturers before sending them to hospitals,
instead of going through wholesalers, it added.
Hospitals, clinics and government health authorities must
also keep better records of purchases and inventory, with
regular monitoring of vaccine temperatures, records of which
hospitals must request upon receiving the vaccines.
The rules hike fines for improper handling of vaccines, and
prescribe the sacking of government officials guilty of
violations, Xinhua said.
The government plans to set up an electronic vaccine
tracking system, it added, but gave no details.
Chinese authorities punished hundreds of officials in the
aftermath of the vaccine scandal, which involved millions of
illegal trades of vaccines through a blackmarket drugs ring and
ignited public anger.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)