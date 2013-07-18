BRIEF-National Biscuit Industries Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 253,086 rials versus 265,492 rials year ago
BEIJING, July 18 China's Ministry of Commerce issued preliminary duties on imports of U.S. and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon on Thursday, but made no decision on duties on the material used in solar panel production from the European Union.
The duties are part of a widely expected move by Beijing in a tit-for-tat trade dispute with its major trade partners in the struggling solar industry. (Reporting by Michael Martina)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 253,086 rials versus 265,492 rials year ago
LIVERPOOL, England, April 8 One For Arthur, ridden by Derek Fox, won the English Grand National, the world's greatest steeplechase, with a stunning late burst from the final fence at a sun-drenched Aintree on Saturday.