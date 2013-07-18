By Michael Martina
BEIJING, July 18 China's Commerce Ministry
issued preliminary anti-dumping duties on imports of U.S. and
South Korean solar-grade polysilicon on Thursday, but made no
decision on tariffs on European Union exports of the raw
material used to make solar panels.
Beijing's widely expected hit on U.S. and South Korean
producers coincides with difficult talks between the EU and
China to defuse a conflict over alleged dumping of Chinese solar
panels in Europe.
That spat, according to EU officials, pushed Beijing to
threaten duties on European wine exports and risks sparking a
trade war in other goods, including steel.
"Though the investigation into ... imported EU solar-grade
polysilicon is still pending, the cause-and-effect relationship
between the dumping of products from the United States and South
Korea and harm to China's domestic industry cannot be denied,"
the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on its website.
In Washington, the United States said it was "disappointed"
with the Chinese action because it also was in talks with
Beijing on solar trade issues, including solar panels and
polysilicon.
"This step did not move the ball forward, but we will
continue to engage," a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade
Representative said, adding the United States would closely
examine China's anti-dumping order to see if it violates World
Trade Organization rules.
Last October, the United States leveled steep duties on
Chinese-made solar products, a move Beijing warned would provoke
greater trade frictions in the new energy sector.
The European Commission, the EU's executive body, has also
accused China of dumping billions of euros of solar panels in
Europe below production costs.
In early June, it imposed punitive tariffs at 11.8 percent
for two months, instead of an earlier plan for an immediate levy
averaging 47 percent, leaving a window for Brussels and Beijing
to negotiate.
The same month, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman
told U.S. lawmakers the United States had initial discussions
with both the EU and China about a possible "global" agreement
to resolve the solar energy trade disputes.
The German Economy Ministry this month said Beijing would
levy no duties on EU polysilicon following work to reduce trade
tensions over EUtariffs on Chinese solar exports.
Thursday's decision slapped hefty duties of 53.3 to 57
percent on U.S. polysilicon and duties on South Korean exports
ranging from 2.4 percent to 48.7 percent.
U.S. subsidiaries of Renewable Energy Corp ASA were among
those hardest hit.
Importers are required to pay preliminary duties in deposits
starting from July 24, the ministry said.
Western solar companies have been facing off with their
Chinese counterparts for years, alleging they receive government
support and low interest rates to offer modules at cheaper
prices.
The Commerce Ministry had merged its anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy investigations into the three markets last fall,
but some experts have said that the desire to reach a negotiated
solution to the China-EU spat had delayed a decision on
polysilicon duties.
Thursday's ruling made no determination on anti-subsidy
duties.
Some Chinese panel makers like Yingli Green have warned
against the duties because they would raise production costs.
More than 80 percent of the polysilicon used by Chinese
panel makers in 2012 was supplied by the United States, Europe
and South Korea.