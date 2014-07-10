(Adds comments from parties and case background, paragraphs
By Dan Levine
OAKLAND, Calif., July 10 A California
businessman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday for
stealing DuPont trade secrets to help a state-owned
Chinese company develop a white pigment used in a wide range of
products.
A jury found Walter Liew guilty earlier this year on over 20
criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit economic
espionage and trade secret theft. The government had requested a
sentence between 17-1/2 years and nearly 22 years. Attorneys for
Liew, 56, argued he should receive a maximum of eight years.
The United States has identified industrial spying as a
significant and growing threat to the nation's prosperity.
Prosecutors also charged Pangang Group, a steel manufacturer in
Sichuan province, in the Liew case, but that indictment stalled
after a U.S. judge ruled that prosecutors' attempts to notify
the Chinese company of the charges were legally insufficient.
At Thursday's sentencing, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White
said Liew "turned against his adopted country for greed," adding
that a "loud message" must be sent to those looking to steal
from American companies.
An attorney for Liew, Stuart Gasner, declined to comment
outside court. But during the hearing, he argued that Liew's
sentence should be limited because the trade secrets at issue
were not very valuable to DuPont.
Liew, in custody since the jury returned its verdict, was
clad in a yellow prison jumpsuit at his sentencing and
apologized for his actions for what a government lawyer said was
the first time. "I feel terrible about it," Liew said.
At trial, U.S. prosecutors argued Liew met with Chinese
officials who directed him to seek technologies that could help
the country. He then paid former DuPont employees to reveal
trade secrets to help Pangang Group develop a white pigment
called chloride-route titanium dioxide, also known as TiO2, the
government argued. The pigment is used to make a variety of
white-tinted products, including paper, paint and plastics.
Outside court, DuPont attorney Michael Clarke told reporters
the company operates TiO2 plants in several countries. "Theft of
proprietary information puts those jobs at risk," he said.
Pangang paid Liew's company $28 million, according to
prosecutors. White ordered that amount of money forfeited to the
government, and fined Liew's company, an engineering consulting
firm, about $19 million.
The judge acknowledged that Liew fought his way out of
poverty and was a loving father. However, White said the
businessman embarked on "a virtual white collar crime spree."
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is United States of America vs. Walter Liew et al.,
no. 11-cr-573.
