By Clement Tan
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 3 Improving first-quarter results
from some of China's biggest steel and cement firms suggest that
Beijing's economic recovery plan may be starting to filter
through into corporate profits.
That would bring a leavening touch to data released this
week indicating that China's factories are expanding less
quickly than expected, more evidence that the pace of recovery
is slowing despite a boom in credit supply.
Earnings growth for China-listed companies averaged 10.5
percent for the first quarter, a big improvement from losses in
the same period last year of about 10 percent, but still short
of the 16.5 percent expected, according to research from
CLSA-Fortune Securities.
"Commodities-related companies have all shown some kind of
improvement ... but it's still very much a company-specific
story at this point," said Shumin Huang, an investment manager
with the Greater China team at JP Morgan Asset Management, who
declined to make any specific stock mentions.
Most market watchers expect an increase in demand for
building materials as the first quarter credit boom translates
into fixed asset investment, which should pick up modestly in
the second quarter as more infrastructure projects start.
Faced with the possibility of an A-share delisting were it
to record a third straight annual loss, Angang Steel Co Ltd
made 550 million yuan ($89.21 million), its
first quarterly profit in more than a year.
Angang shares in Hong Kong are now down 19 percent on the
year, versus a 4.5 percent slide on the China Enterprises Index
of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong.
Although Angang has underperformed the H-share benchmark in
the previous three years, it is still trading at 36 times its
forward 12-month earnings, a 238.9 percent premium to its
median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Lower fuel prices plus cost cuts the company started
implementing in the fourth quarter last year helped. Standard
Chartered analysts said Angang's steel inventory declined 10
percent from its peak in mid-March, but industry officials
remain cautious.
Late last month, the China Iron and Steel Association warned
its members to rein in expectations for the rest of the year. An
anticipated increase in demand would not be enough to justify
big rises in production in coming months, it said.
NEW YEAR, SAME PROBLEMS
There are also signs of a moderate pickup in cement prices,
which some stock-pickers see as a barometer of economic activity
in China.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Ting Lu said in a
note on April 24 that reported increases of 10 to 15 percent in
cement prices were "beyond what seasonality could explain" and
in some regions of central China, cement prices were close to
the peak recorded in the fourth quarter last year.
Analysts have tended to favour Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd
over its fast-expanding rival China
National Building Material, whose quarterly earnings
have raised more questions about the success of its aggressive
acquisition strategy.
Anhui reported a 22 percent decline in quarterly profit from
a year earlier, but Macquarie analysts said China's largest
cement maker paid lower production costs. CNBM posted a
worse-than-expected 48 percent decline in quarterly net profit,
largely due to interest payments on its debt.
Analyst sentiment is shifting on Chinese companies but
remains particularly slow on the materials sector. Only 39
percent of the 148 companies in the materials sector recorded an
increase last week in their Analyst Revision Model, a StarMine
measure of analyst sentiment.
Corporate earnings have largely been flat for the past two
years, and investors are concerned that the shrinking margins
and high inventories that were the major problems for China Inc
last year are dragging into 2013.
Almost three-quarters of China-listed companies and 54
percent of all Hong Kong-listed companies that have posted their
earnings for last year missed market expectations, according to
StarMine.
67 percent of the 138 China-listed companies that reported
first quarter earnings missed expectations, according to
StarMine.
"We are expecting a sequential recovery in the second
quarter, but bear in the mind the first quarter is a historical
low season," said William Fong, who helps manage about $4
billion worth of assets in a set of Barings China funds.
(Additional reporting by Reshma Apte and Patturaja
Murugaboopathy in Bangalore; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)