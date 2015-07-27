(Adds details on board seat, competition and Open Skies,
BEIJING, July 27 Delta Air Lines Inc has
agreed to buy 3.55 percent of China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd
, a move that would make it the first U.S.
carrier to own part of a Chinese airline.
The deal may prompt Delta's rivals to beef up partnerships
with Chinese carriers in an effort to secure their place in a
country that Delta expects to become the biggest market for
travel from the United States.
Delta's purchase challenges rival United Continental
Holdings Inc, the leading U.S. airline for service to
China. United Chief Executive Jeff Smisek said Thursday during
an investor call that the airline would be "keenly interested"
in exploring a Chinese joint venture once the United States and
China negotiate an Open Skies agreement that would ease air
route restrictions.
Atlanta-based Delta said it will invest $450 million in
China Eastern's Hong Kong-traded stock, which has nearly tripled
over the past 12 months even as broader Chinese stock indexes
have plunged.
Delta said it will get an "observer" seat on China Eastern's
board. The move may pave the way for Delta and China Eastern to
seek approval to coordinate pricing and flight capacity.
However, larger tie-ups with antitrust immunity cannot
happen until an Open Skies agreement is in place, which could
take years. Currently, governments specify which airlines can
fly which routes, and how often.
Chinese carriers have been "launching far too much capacity
across the Pacific," industry consultant Robert Mann said.
"Everybody is looking for a stronger form of joint-venture
partnership for the day when China and the U.S. have Open
Skies."
For now, Delta and China Eastern say they will invest in
services so travelers have a seamless experience on the
airlines, which share flight codes on 80 routes including
subsidiary Shanghai Airlines. The partnership will grow Delta's
foothold in China Eastern's Shanghai hub, a key market for
business travel.
The transaction is subject to approval by each company's
board.
Delta is investing in foreign carriers, taking small stakes
in one airline in Mexico and one in Brazil. It also owns 49
percent of Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd and has used its
position to shift the UK carrier's routes to Delta's advantage.
