SHANGHAI Nov 14 China Eastern Airlines
said it has applied for government
permission to operate as an investment firm - a move that would
allow it to reduce its reliance on ticket sales and diversify
into other businesses.
Wang Haitao, vice-president of China Eastern's strategic
development unit, told financial magazine Yicai its airline
business would remain its core business but the change would
allow it to explore investment opportunities across the aviation
sector.
A spokesman for the airline confirmed the remarks as
reported by Yicai.
China's travel boom has brought in large profits for its
state-owned airlines but revenue per passenger has begun to fall
due to fierce competition and slowing growth in traveller
numbers.
China Eastern and rivals, Air China Ltd
and China Southern Airlines , also face
competition at home from a fast-growing high-speed rail network.
State-owned China Eastern last year sold a 3.55 percent
stake to Delta Air Lines Inc, which became the first
U.S. carrier to own part of a Chinese airline.
