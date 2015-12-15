(Adds comments from China c.bank, bullets and changes dateline)
* China granted 0.1 pct stake in EBRD
* As a member, China will only provide not receive funds
* China may benefit indirectly through EDRB projects
By Marc Jones
LONDON/BEIJING, Dec 15 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has accepted China as a
shareholder, another step forward in Beijing's ambitions to
widen its international influence.
The green light by the bank's governors announced on Monday
was expected and gives China a token but symbolic 0.1 percent
stake in the EBRD and a new way of extending its global reach
after its recent steps to boost trade links with Europe and
Asia.
It also gives Beijing another foothold in an international
organisation and takes the number of EBRD shareholder countries
to 65.
"China's membership of the EBRD will open up significant
further opportunities for sustainable investment by Chinese
groups in the regions where the EBRD works," an EBRD statement
quoted the bank's president, Suma Chakrabarti, as saying.
Established in 1991 to invest in the former Soviet bloc
countries of eastern Europe, the EBRD has expanded its reach
considerably in recent years.
It now invests in Mongolia, Turkey and the economies
affected directly or indirectly by the Arab Spring such as
Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Jordan.
More recently it added euro zone crisis countries Greece and
Cyprus to its list and Lebanon was also expected to become a
member country in the coming days.
China though will only be providing rather than receiving
money with its new membership. It may, however, benefit
indirectly through EBRD projects in countries such as
Kazakhstan that overlap with its so-called "One Belt, One Road"
initiative.
"Joining in the EBRD will help both sides to share
experience on economic transition and development, provide new
opportunities for cooperation between China and the countries
along the Silk Road," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in
a statement on its website.
China's membership of the EBRD would also provide investment
and cooperation opportunities for both sides in areas including
Central and Eastern Europe, the eastern and southern area of the
Mediterranean and Central Asia, the PBOC said.
The EBRD has also said it would like to do joint work with
the new Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
