* Australian food, vitamin companies fall on China import
rules
* Companies, analysts seek clarity over new rules
* Stockmarket star Blackmores falls as much as 18.6 pct
* New rules raise questions over China-Australia FTA
By Byron Kaye and Adam Jourdan
SYDNEY, April 12 New restrictions on online
imports in China sent shares of Australian food and health goods
companies tumbling on Tuesday as investors sought clarity on
rules that could affect one of the stronger parts of the
country's export sector.
Analysts say the heavy selling in the segment has been driven
by prevailing confusion over a raft of new measures authorities
in mainland China announced in recent weeks that came into
effect on April 8.
Shares of vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd, a favourite
Australian counter with investors due to booming online sales to
China, slumped by as much 18.6 percent to a six-month low on
Tuesday, before ending the day down 6.8 percent.
China remains Australia's largest trading partner, despite a
slowdown in demand for some exports such as iron ore, and the
two nations recently inked a free trade agreement (FTA).
However, new rules around imports raise questions about how open
the mainland is to foreign companies selling food and health
products.
"The market hates uncertainty and the uncertainty that is
around this sector at the moment is driving some heavy
sell-offs," said Chris Conway, head of research and trading at
Australian Stock Report.
Shares of other food and health companies were also hit on
Tuesday - infant formula exporter Bellamy's Australia Ltd
fell 10.8 percent and dairy exporter MG Unit Trust
dropped 8.2 percent.
In contrast, Australia's benchmark S&P ASX 200 gained 0.9
percent.
Beijing ushered in a new tax policy last week that requires
products bought on cross border e-commerce platforms to be
subject to import tariffs, as opposed to a lower "parcel" tax
rate, which they previously enjoyed and had been a major lure
for local consumers.
China also published a "positive list" of about 1,200
product types allowed for import via its free trade zones, a
move seen as effectively narrowing the scope of a A$100 billion
($76 billion) a year FTA between the two countries, just four
months after it took effect.
The new rules come as Australian Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull prepares to lead 1,000 government and business
representatives on a week-long mission to China.
The measures could create more headaches for Turnbull, who
faces an election as soon as July amid deteriorating approval
ratings, as he tries to improve Chinese access to Australian
consumer goods to make up for its faltering demand for
Australian resources.
"There is always a risk that protectionist decisions in
Beijing, driven by short-term considerations, will have an
inordinate impact on Australian exporters," Andrew O'Neil, dean
of Griffith University's business school, said in an email.
"The question of how much has really changed with the FTA
will undoubtedly persist, stoked by protectionist episodes of
the type we've seen recently," he added.
SEEKING CLARITY
Australian exporters say they're awaiting clarification from
Chinese authorities around the "positive list".
Blackmores Chief Executive Officer Christine Holgate, who is
in the Australian trade mission led by Turnbull, said that while
some were concerned by the new regulatory measures, she took
them to be a show of "the Chinese government's commitment to
free trade". The company's stock had surged 30 per cent from
Feb. 26 to the end of last week before falling this week.
"Any clarity is an important step forward," she told Reuters
via telephone from Beijing.
Holgate, who will address a dinner of representatives of
both countries hosted by Turnbull on Wednesday, said all her
company's products appeared on the "allowed" list, and added
that a shipment was cleared by Chinese Customs a day earlier.
She said she expects to announce an infant formula
partnership with a major Chinese retailer during the trip.
MG Unit Trust said in a statement on Tuesday it noted some
of its consumer milk powder and UHT milk products have been
removed from sites for immediate sale in China but that it did
not expect a material impact on its business.
It too is seeking clarity on the rules and said regulation
in China "is very new and likely to evolve".
($1 = 1.3098 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sam Holmes)