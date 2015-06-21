BEIJING, June 21 China will increase support for
cross-border e-commerce as the world's second-largest economy
shifts from manufacturing to higher-value services, the
government said.
China's e-commerce industry has been booming in recent
years, with companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and JD.com Inc benefiting from a rising middle class with
more disposable income.
The government released policy guidelines on Saturday that
include tax policies aimed at boosting domestic consumption and
pilot projects to ease overseas payments, according to a
statement posted on the central government's website www.gov.cn.
Chinese e-commerce firms will be given state support on
international projects while credit insurance services will also
be introduced.
Customs will streamline clearance of goods and quality
supervision agencies will allow collective declaration,
examination and release of goods.
There will be tax sweeteners on e-commerce retail exports
and settlement of payments in yuan will be promoted, it added.
The policy document followed Friday's announcement that
China will allow full foreign ownership of some e-commerce
business to boost competitiveness.
Cross-border e-commerce has reaped a turnover of $3.32
billion since China piloted cross-border foreign exchange
payments in 2013, with trade volume in the first five months of
this year near the total value of the whole of 2014, according
to Xinhua, which cited the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange.
