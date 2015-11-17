BEIJING Nov 17 China will ramp up inspections
of goods bought online, a regulator said on Tuesday, seeking to
root out low-quality goods that have plagued firms like Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd as well as the country's broader
image.
The State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC)
plans to step up random quality checks for goods bought online,
according to a statement on the regulator's website. The SAIC
will take into account consumer reports, and press for
cooperation from e-commerce platforms.
Companies like Alibaba, rival JD.com Inc and a
plethora of others are frequently castigated by China's
regulators for enabling the sale of low-quality goods as well as
counterfeit products. But authorities are also keen to shake off
China's broader reputation as a market plagued by consumer
safety scares and rampant intellectual property infringement.
The issue has affected e-commerce leader Alibaba in
particular. China's biggest Internet company has feuded in the
past with the SAIC over the dubious nature of goods sold on the
firm's platforms, with Alibaba's shares tumbling after one
unusually public spat earlier this year.
Merchants found to be selling goods that don't meet the
regulator's standards will be made to stop sales, the SAIC said.
The e-commerce platforms on which they operate will also bear
responsibility for removing the products, it said.
Platforms that don't cooperate will have the matter referred
to their local regulator, according to the SAIC.
"Anything that protects Chinese consumers is good news,"
said a Beijing-based spokesman for JD.com, the country's
second-biggest e-commerce firm.
Alibaba declined to comment.
Earlier this month, China's cabinet said it planned to
eradicate intellectual property rights infringement on the
Internet within three years.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)