(Adds details)
BEIJING, April 3 China's central bank is
introducing a registration system for companies that issue
asset-backed securities (ABS) to simplify the process and
increase transparency in the sector.
China has cautiously encouraged greater use of ABS in recent
years to provide firms with more channels to raise funds and
deepen the country's financial market.
Firms selling ABS need only register with the central bank
now before issuing their products. Previously, regulatory review
and approval had to be sought for all such issues.
ABS sellers are also encouraged to provide financial
information to the public about the assets underlying their
securities, the People's Bank of China said in an online
statement.
Simplifying business procedures and cutting red tape is a
key plank in China's plans to reorient the world's
second-biggest economy to give free markets a bigger role.
By reducing state planning, authorities hope to increase the
efficiency of investment in the country.
Regulators are also planning to move the management of
initial public offerings to a registration-based system that
mirrors those in developed countries, aiming to let the market
play a bigger role in the timing and pricing of share offerings.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Alan Raybould)