BEIJING, June 18 China has given the power to
approve asset-backed securities (ABS) to the provincial offices
of its bank regulator, three sources said on Thursday, the
latest measure aimed at quickening the development of a nascent
securitisation market.
Three people with direct knowledge of the matter said the
China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has relaxed the rules
for ABS by allowing its provincial branches to give the
regulatory green light for new issuance.
This means that Chinese city commercial banks can now turn
to their local provincial bank regulator to sign off on their
ABS plans, a move that will shorten the time taken by regulators
to approve deals, one of the people said.
However, big commercial Chinese banks are still required to
seek approval from CBRC's headquarters in Beijing for new ABS
issuance, the source said.
The CBRC was not immediately available for comment.
This is the latest step taken by China to simplify rules for
the ABS sector. The government in December announced that
companies would no longer be subjected to close scrutiny for
each new ABS issuance, as long as the firms are properly
registered as approved issuers.
China's bid to encourage securitisation is part of broader
plans to deepen its financial market, which could lower the
financing cost for companies, and increase investment avenues
for ordinary savers.
