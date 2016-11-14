(Repeats to attach to alerts)
BEIJING Nov 14 China's fixed-asset investment
rose 8.3 percent in January-October from the same period a year
earlier, slightly higher than market expectations, while
industrial output and retail sales growth were weaker than
forecast.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted investment growth
of 8.2 percent, the same pace as in the first nine months of the
year.
Growth of private investment quickened to 2.9 percent from
2.5 percent in January-September, which picked up from a record
low of 2.1 percent in the first eight months.
Private investment accounts for about 60 percent of overall
investment in China.
Industrial output rose 6.1 percent in October from a year
earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, below
analysts' estimates for a rise of 6.2 percent, following a 6.1
percent rise in September.
Retail sales rose 10.0 percent in October on-year, missing
expectations.
Analysts had forecasted they would rise 10.7 percent, the
same as the prior month.
China's economy is stabilising on the back of increased
government spending and a property rebound, which are fueling a
construction boom, but private investment remains weak.
(Elias Glenn and Beijing Monitoring Desk, Writing by Kevin Yao;
Editing by Kim Coghill)