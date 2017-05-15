(Repeats to attach to alerts)
BEIJING May 15 China's factory output growth
cooled, rising 6.5 percent in April from a year earlier, while
fixed-asset investment grew 8.9 percent in the first four months
this year - both outcomes were worse than expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted factory output
would grow by 7.1 percent in April, easing from March's over
2-year high rate of 7.6 percent.
Fixed asset investment had been forecast to grow 9.1 percent
over the first four months of the year, easing from 9.2 percent
in Jan-April.
Retail sales rose 10.7 percent in April from a year earlier.
Analysts had forecasted they would rise 10.6 percent, edging
lower from the previous period's 10.9 percent growth.
Private investment growth slowed to 6.9 percent in
January-April period from 7.7 percent in the first quarter, the
National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, suggesting small-
and medium-sized private firms still face tough access to
financing.
Private investment accounts for about 60 percent of overall
investment in China.
China is targeting growth of around 9 percent in fixed asset
investment for 2017, and expects retail sales to increase about
10 percent.
The country's first quarter economic growth at 6.9 percent
was the strongest since 2015, bolstered by higher government
infrastructure spending and a gravity defying property boom.
China has cut its economic growth target to around 6.5
percent this year to give policymakers more room to push through
painful reforms and contain financial risks after years of
debt-fueled stimulus.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)