(Corrects to show private sector fixed-asset investment was up, not down, from the first 11 months of the year)

BEIJING Jan 20 China's fixed-asset investment rose 8.1 percent in 2016, less than expected and the slowest annual pace since 1999.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted full-year investment growth of 8.3 percent, unchanged from the pace in the first 11 months of the year.

Private sector fixed-asset investment rose 3.2 percent in 2016, up from the first 11 months of the year.

Industrial output rose 6.0 percent in December from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, slightly lower than analysts' estimates for a rise of 6.1 percent.

Output rose 6.2 percent in November on-year.

Retail sales rose 10.9 percent in December from a year earlier, beating expectations.

Analysts had forecast they would rise 10.7 percent, slightly lower than a 10.8 percent rise in November.

China's economy has stabilised in recent months on the back of increased government spending and a property rebound, but private investment remains weak.

China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, beating expectations, supported by higher government spending and record bank lending that has stoked concerns about an explosive rise in debt.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)