BEIJING, March 13 China's economy slowed
markedly in the first two months of the year, with growth in
investment, retail sales and factory output all falling to
multi-year lows, a surprisingly weak performance that raises the
spectre of a sharper cooldown.
The weaker-than-expected data is bound to amplify global
investors' worries about slackening growth in the world's
second-largest economy, and will almost certainly feed
speculation that Beijing may loosen policies soon to bolster
growth.
China's industrial output rose 8.6 percent in the first two
months of 2014 from a year earlier, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Thursday, missing market expectations for a
9.5 percent rise.
That marked the worst performance for China's factory output
growth since April 2009.
"Policy easing should be imminent," said Hao Zhou, an
economist at ANZ Bank in Shanghai, adding that Thursday's data
implied that China's economy may grow 7 percent in the first
quarter.
Sources told Reuters earlier this week that China's central
bank is prepared to take its strongest action since 2012 to
loosen monetary policy if economic growth slows further, by
cutting the amount of cash that banks must keep as reserves.
A cut would be triggered if growth slips below 7.5 percent
and towards 7.0 percent, and would be expected only in the
second quarter, according to the sources who are involved in
internal policy discussions.
Other sectors of the economy also appeared to have lost
steam.
Growth in retail sales was the slowest in three years, up
11.8 percent in January and February compared to the year-ago
period. Analysts had expected a rise of 13.5 percent.
Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic
activity, fared even worse. It was up 17.9 percent in the first
two months from the same period last year, a level unseen in 11
years and some way below forecasts for a 19.4 percent increase.
Asian stock markets and most regional currencies such as the
Australian dollar and China's offshore yuan pared early gains
after the data was released.
COOLING, BUT HOW FAST?
The statistics bureau released combined data for January and
February in a bid to reduce distortions seen in single-month
data caused by the timing of the Lunar New Year holidays, when
factories, offices and shops often close for long periods.
Trade data last week showed January-February exports fell
1.6 percent from the same period a year earlier, and tumbled
18.1 percent in February alone, alarming financial markets.
Many analysts believe Beijing will not consider further
easing until more months of data are available.
But even accounting for holiday-related shutdowns and
distortions, the broader weaker trend so far in 2014 appears
clear.
China's government, which wrapped up its annual parliament
meeting on Thursday, had said last week that it aims to grow the
economy by 7.5 percent this year.
But with growth appearing to drop faster and sharper than
what many have expected, some economists believe that China may
actually miss its growth target this year for the first time in
years.
Even government officials are hinting that the target is not
cast in stone, in what may be an attempt to guide market
expectations lower. Finance Minister Lou Jiwei and Premier Li
Keqiang have both said that the target is flexible.