* August data fans hard landing fears, fresh stimulus
expected
* Aug factory output +6.9 pct y/y vs f'cast +8.8 pct
* Growth in retail sales, investment also weakens
* Ailing property sector a growing drag on economy
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Sept 13 China's factory output grew at
the weakest pace in nearly six years in August while growth in
other key sectors also cooled, raising fears the world's
second-largest economy may be at risk of a sharp slowdown unless
Beijing takes fresh stimulus measures.
The output data, combined with weaker readings in retail
sales, investment and imports, pointed to a further loss of
momentum as the cooling housing market increasingly drags on
other sectors from cement to steel and saps consumer confidence.
Industrial output rose 6.9 percent in August from a year
earlier - the lowest since 2008 when the economy was buffeted by
the global financial crisis - compared with expectations for 8.8
percent and slowing sharply from 9.0 percent in July.
"The August data may point to a hard landing. The extent of
the growth slowdown in the third quarter won't be small," said
Xu Gao, chief economist at Everbright Securities in Beijing.
"The chances of cutting interest rates and bank reserve
requirements have increased. I think they are more likely to cut
interest rates."
Some analysts believe annual economic growth may be sliding
towards 7 percent in the third quarter, putting the government's
full-year target of around 7.5 percent in jeopardy unless it
takes more aggressive action. Experts reckon output growth of
around 9 percent would be needed to attain such a goal.
"Short of outright policy easing, China will likely miss the
7.5 percent growth target this year, and a sharp economic
slowdown will endanger the undergoing structural reforms," Liu
Li-Gang and Zhou Hao at ANZ wrote in a note.
"As such, we reckon that Chinese authorities should further
relax monetary policy as soon as possible to prevent growth
momentum from decelerating further."
Reinforcing the tepid economic activity, China's power
generation declined for the first time in four years, falling
2.2 percent in August from a year earlier, and pointing to
slackening demand from major industrial users.
Jiang Yuan, a senior statistician with the bureau, said the
dip in August factory growth was due to weak global demand,
especially from emerging markets, and the slowdown in the
property sector that hit demand for steel, cement and vehicles.
China's economy got off to a weak start this year as
first-quarter growth cooled to an 18-month low of 7.4 percent.
Beijing responded with a flurry of stimulus measures that
pushed the pace up slightly to 7.5 percent in the second
quarter, but soft July and August data suggest the boost from
those steps is rapidly waning.
"The government must take forceful policy measures to
stabilise growth," said Li Huiyong, an analyst at Shenyin &
Wanguo Securities in Shanghai.
HARD LANDING?
Other activity indicators for August were also mostly weaker
than expected.
Retail sales climbed 11.9 percent, lagging forecasts of 12.1
percent and July's 12.2 percent, with growth in car sales in
particular off sharply, suggesting consumers are more cautious.
Carmaker BYD Co Ltd , backed by
billionaire Warren Buffett, recently warned profit may fall by
as much as a fifth in the first nine months of the year.
Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic
activity, grew 16.5 percent in the first eight months from the
same period last year, lower than forecasts. Economists polled
by Reuters had expected 16.9 percent growth, slowing from 17.0
percent in Jan-July.
Much of the broader decline appears linked to the slowdown
in the property market, which is intensifying.
Property investment data also released on Saturday showed
further declines in sales and new construction, while growth in
sales of housing-related goods such as home appliances,
furniture and building materials all slowed.
Mortgage issuance in the first eight months fell 4.5 percent
from a year earlier, worse than a 3.7 percent drop in
January-July. Some would-be buyers have complained of long
delays in getting loans as banks grow more cautious, while
others may be holding off in anticipation of further price
declines.
Data on Friday showed that credit levels in China appeared
to improve in August after an alarming drop in July, but
remained below average. Bad loans are on the rise and banks
expect more to go sour as the economy slows.
That followed trade data that showed China's exports were
buoyant but import growth unexpectedly fell for the second
consecutive month in August, posting its worst performance in
over a year.
STEADY EMPLOYMENT COULD TEMPER BEIJING'S RESPONSE
While most analysts expect Beijing to unveil more steps in
coming months in order to meet its 2014 growth target, the room
for policy loosening is seen as limited after past stimulus
programmes left local governments saddled with piles of debt and
fueled rampant speculation, especially in the housing market.
Bolder action now, such as an interest rate cut, may only
result in more money going into speculative and potentially
destabilising activity rather the real economy, some analysts
have noted.
The last time China suffered a "hard landing" was during the
height of the global crisis, when economic growth tumbled to 6.6
percent in early 2009. That is far short of the near collapses
which loomed over some developed economies, but still threw tens
of millions of Chinese out of work, alarming the Communist
Party's stability-obsessed leaders into action.
Despite slower growth, the economy still created 9.7 million
new jobs in the first eight months of 2014, a rise of over
100,000 from the same period last year, said Guo Tongxin,
another statistician at the bureau, trying to play down the
significance of the dismal August indicators.
"It's normal to see fluctuations in some indicators.
Currently, the employment and price situation remains generally
stable (and) structural adjustments continue to make progress,"
Guo said in a statement.
Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that China cannot rely on
loose credit to lift its economy, and reassured a business forum
that Beijing would continue to roll out modest "targeted"
measures as policymakers look to shore up growth.
