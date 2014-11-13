* Oct data shows further weakness, fresh stimulus expected
* Factory output +7.7 pct y/y vs f'cast +8.0 pct
* Fixed-asset investment growth at near 13-year low
* Ailing property sector a growing drag on economy
(Adds November outlook, links to graphics)
By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Nov 13 China's economy lost further
momentum in October, with factory growth dipping and investment
growth hitting a near 13-year low, testing the government's
resolve to avoid stronger stimulus measures.
The soft performance cemented the view that China is on
track to grow at its weakest pace in 24 years. But leaders
remain reluctant to use full-blown policy easing, such as
cutting interest rates.
Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of growth, grew
15.9 percent in the first 10 months of the year from a year ago,
the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That was the
weakest pace since December 2001.
October factory output rose 7.7 percent, which was higher
that August's 6.9 percent but below forecasts and the second
weakest pace since the height of the global financial crisis.
November's reading could be weaker still, as many factories
in northern China shut early in the month to reduce air
pollution as Asia-Pacific leaders met in Beijing.
"All three activity indicators weakened moderately,
suggesting the downward trend in GDP growth has not been
arrested yet. I would expect growth to be lower in the fourth
quarter than in the third quarter," said Shuang Ding, an
economist at Citi in Hong Kong.
He said industrial production of 7.7 percent roughly
corresponded to economic growth of 7.1 percent.
Despite a raft of stimulus measures, China's growth slowed
to 7.3 percent in the third quarter, the weakest since the
global financial crisis.
October retail sales growth eased to 11.5 percent, the
slowest pace since early 2006.
The anti-corruption drive spearheaded by President Xi
Jinping has hit sales of luxury goods and expensive dining and
also cooled down a craze among local governments to launch new
investment projects.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales and
industrial output to rise 11.6 percent and 8.0 percent, while
fixed asset investment was seen up 15.9 percent.
ROOM FOR POLICY EASING
Other data this week showed inflation remained near a
five-year low, highlighting sluggish domestic demand but leaving
room for more policy support measures.
"The easing bias remains. The People's Bank of China may
roll over the MLF (medium-term lending facility) in coming
months to ensure a stable supply of money, but I don't think
there will be a big stimulus," said Zhou Hao at ANZ in Shanghai.
Analysts believe more support may be needed to offset the
drag from the cooling housing market, but are divided over
whether Beijing will take more forceful action such as cutting
interest rates unless there is a risk of a sharper slowdown.
A massive stimulus programme during the global financial
crisis left a legacy of inflationary pressures and heavy debt.
Growth in real estate investment, which affects about 40
other industries in China, cooled to 12.4 percent in the first
10 months of 2014 from a year earlier.
New construction continued to fall, but a slump in property
sales showing signs of easing as banks quickened mortgage
approvals and offered better rates to some
buyers.
Still, analysts doubted whether government moves in
September to lower mortgage rates would stem the slide as a glut
of unsold units hangs over the market. Many see the sector
remaining weak well into 2015.
The central bank, which pumped 769.5 billion yuan ($125
billion) worth of three-month loans into banks in September and
October, has pledged to keep its policy stance accommodative but
stressed it will not flood markets with cash.
Chinese leaders have repeatedly flagged they will tolerate
slower economic growth as long as the job market remains strong.
(1 US dollar = 6.1258 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting Jake Spring and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by
Kim Coghill)