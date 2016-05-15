(Repeats story from Saturday)
* Housing investment is April's only bright spot
* April factory output +6.0 pct y/y, vs f'cast +6.5 pct
* China 'is still struggling' - economist
* Jan-April fixed asset investment +10.5 pct vs f'cast +10.9
pct
* April retail sales growth +10.1 pct vs f'cast +10.5 pct
By Pete Sweeney and Jessica Macy Yu
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 14 China's investment,
factory output and retail sales all grew more slowly than
expected in April, adding to doubts about whether the world's
second-largest economy is stabilising.
Growth in factory output cooled to 6 percent in April, the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Saturday,
disappointing analysts who expected it to rise 6.5 percent on an
annual basis after an increase of 6.8 percent the prior month.
China's fixed-asset investment growth eased to 10.5 percent
year-on-year in the January-April period, missing market
expectations of 10.9 percent, and down from the first quarter's
10.7 percent.
Fixed investment by private firms continued to slow,
indicating private businesses remain sceptical of economic
prospects. Investment by private firms rose 5.2 percent
year-on-year in January-April, down from 5.7 percent growth in
the first quarter.
"It appears that all the engines suddenly lost momentum, and
growth outlook has turned soft as well," Zhou Hao, economist at
Commerzbank in Singapore, said in a research note.
"At the end of the day, we have to acknowledge that China is
still struggling."
Reuters reported on Saturday that China's banking regulator
has sent an urgent notice to banks telling them to clear
bottlenecks holding back lending to private firms.
In its data announcement, the statistics bureau said
"Because the total amount of private investment is relatively
large, its continued slowdown could restrain stable growth, and
requires a high degree of attention."
MARCH DATA SPARKED HOPE
Retail sales growth in April, which captures both private
and government purchasing, rose 10.1 percent on an annual basis,
slower than expected. Analysts had forecast sales would rise
10.5 percent on an annual basis, the same percentage increase as
reported for March.
It was upbeat March data that sparked hopes China's economy
was picking up in a wake of a more than year-long blitz of
fiscal, monetary and administrative stimulus measures. A
recovering property market has also boosted demand for raw
materials, giving a boost to long ailing heavy industries such
as steel mills.
But much of the data on April, which included
weaker-than-expected exports and imports, plus soft factory
activity surveys, continued to underline lingering weakness in
the broader economy.
The only bright spot was investment in housing, which grew
9.7 percent in April from a year earlier, according to Reuters
calculations, keeping even with March's pace.
China's economic growth has cooled to 25-year lows, weighed
down by a combination of weak demand at home and abroad, factory
overcapacity and increasing amounts of debt.
The government has made reducing the capacity glut one of
its top priorities, and has vowed to put "zombie" companies out
of business. But economists expect authorities to move slowly to
avoid a sharp jump in unemployment.
(Additional reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)