BEIJING Dec 10 China's industrial output rose 10.0 percent in November from a year earlier, slightly below market expectations, while retail sales were up a stronger-than-expected 13.7 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, climbed 19.9 percent in the first 11 months from the same period last year, the bureau said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to rise 10.1 percent and retail sales to rise 13.3 percent. Fixed-asset investment for the January-November period was seen up 20 percent. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by John Mair)