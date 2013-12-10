BEIJING Dec 10 China's industrial output rose
10.0 percent in November from a year earlier, slightly below
market expectations, while retail sales were up a
stronger-than-expected 13.7 percent, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Tuesday.
Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic
activity, climbed 19.9 percent in the first 11 months from the
same period last year, the bureau said.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output
to rise 10.1 percent and retail sales to rise 13.3 percent.
Fixed-asset investment for the January-November period was seen
up 20 percent.
