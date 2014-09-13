BEIJING, Sept 13 China's industrial output rose
6.9 percent in August from a year earlier, well below market
expectations, the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Saturday.
Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic
activity, grew 16.5 percent in the first eight months from the
same period last year, also lower than forecast, it said.
Retail sales climbed 11.9 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output
to rise 8.8 percent and retail sales to rise 12.1 percent.
Fixed-asset investment for the January-August period was seen up
16.9 percent.
Output grew 9.0 percent in July and retail sales 12.2
percent, with Jan-July fixed-asset investment up 17.0 percent
from the same period a year earlier.
China's economy got off to a weak start this year as
first-quarter growth cooled to an 18-month low of 7.4 percent. A
raft of government stimulus measures pushed that up slightly to
7.5 percent in the second quarter, but recent data have
suggested the economy may once again be losing momentum as a
cooling property market weighs on other sectors.
The government has pledged to maintain targeted policy
measures to help achieve its annual economic growth target of
7.5 percent.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)