BEIJING Nov 13 China's industrial output rose
7.7 percent in October from a year earlier, below market
expectations, while retail sales climbed 11.5 percent, slightly
lower than forecasts, the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Thursday.
Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic
activity, grew 15.9 percent in the first 10 months of the year
from the same period last year, in line with forecast.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output
to rise 8.0 percent and retail sales to rise 11.6 percent, both
unchanged from their pace in September.
Fixed-asset investment for the January-October period was
seen up 15.9 percent, down from 16.1 percent in
September.
Weighed down by a cooling property market, faltering
domestic demand and a credit crunch that is squeezing smaller
companies, China's annual economic growth slowed to 7.3 percent
in the third quarter, the weakest pace since the global
financial crisis.
Many analysts believe additional stimulus measures may be
needed to offset the drag from the housing market, on top of a
raft of steps announced earlier in the year, but they are
divided over whether authorities will take more forceful action
such as cutting interest rates unless there is a risk of a
sharper slowdown.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)