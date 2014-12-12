BEIJING Dec 12 China's industrial output rose
by a less-than-expected 7.2 percent in November from a year
earlier, though retail sales expanded 11.7 percent, beating
forecasts, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic
activity, grew 15.8 percent in the first 11 months of the year
from the same period last year, in line with forecasts but
easing slightly.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output
to rise 7.5 percent and retail sales to rise 11.5 percent.
Fixed-asset investment for the January-November period was seen
up 15.8 percent.
Output grew 7.7 percent in October and retail sales rose
11.5 percent, with January-October fixed-asset investment up
15.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.
China's economic growth slowed to 7.3 percent in the third
quarter, the weakest pace since the global financial crisis,
despite a series of stimulus measures.
The central bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates
on Nov. 21 and analysts see further easing in coming months as
Beijing tries to avert the risk of a sharper slowdown.
