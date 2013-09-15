BEIJING, Sept 16 More than 50 cities in China
have answered Beijing's call for cleaner economic growth with
plans for aviation hubs, airports clustered with industrial
zones. The problem is that they may not all be needed.
The cities hope the projects will attract investment in
areas like logistics, high-technology and finance - the sort of
businesses Beijing is encouraging to move the economy away from
the smoke-stack industry that has driven rapid growth for years.
But critics argue the projects will exacerbate a problem
China is trying to stamp out - debt-fuelled construction that
local authorities have used for years to boost their local
economies.
After years of massive investment, Beijing is trying to turn
the economy more towards consumption-led growth, worried that
continued rapid investment in factories and infrastructure will
be redundant as growth slows.
Such "plans often start high key, but end poorly," said
government researcher Wang Jun, who visited an airport project
last month.
"It is not necessarily a good thing for the whole nation, as
so much investment will often lead to overcapacity and increase
local government debts," Wang, who works at the China Centre for
International Economic Exchanges, a government think tank, said.
"There are already signs of redundant investment, as some
regions in China have too many airports, which are not in full
operation."
Developing an aviation hub is more than simply building an
airport, said Wang Xiaohua, a senior consultant specialising in
the aviation industry at Kent Ridge Consulting in southern
Fujian province.
It first of all requires minimum annual passenger flows of
10 million and cargo volume of 200,000 tons, she said. Only
Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen and Kunming met
that criteria at the end of 2012.
"It's hot. Many cities are crazy about the idea," said Wang,
who has advised cities in northern Inner Mongolia province and
south-western Yunnan province on aviation-hub projects.
To be sure, China will need more airports as the economy
grows. China has 19 airports per million square kilometres
versus 57 in the United States.
But profits are elusive. Of China's 183 airports, 143 are
loss making, data from the Civil Aviation Administration of
China (CAAC) shows. That suggests that more than 60 of the 80
new airports envisioned in China's economic masterplan for
2011-2015 will end up in the red.
A third of all passengers and half of all cargo go through
just three aviation hubs - Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, CAAC
figures show.
Illustrating how fierce competition is, Shijiazhuang
Zhengding International Airport, less than 300 km (190 miles)
from Beijing, will reimburse the cost of people's travel to the
airport from eight cities, including the capital, in order to
attract passengers following a 4 billion-yuan ($645 million)
expansion.
Such a tough business landscape has not put off Zhengzhou, a
city 650 km (400 miles) south of Beijing, which aims to expand
trade at its existing airport 10 fold to $200 billion by 2025 by
adding three more runways.
"We will work to reduce logistics cost from Zhengzhou to
eastern, western and central part of China, and also build
highways to connect the airport to the rest of China," said Xie
Fuzhan, governor of China's most populous Henan province, where
Zhengzhou is the capital.
But Yong Hu, chief China representative of Global Express
Association, whose members include delivery companies Deutsche
Post's DHL,, FedEx Corp, TNT Express
and United Parcel Service, is not convinced
the idea will work.
UPS already services Foxconn, Apple Inc's
main supplier in China and the only major company near the
airport.
"Apart from Foxconn, what other big firms are there?" Yong
said. Yong visited the airport earlier this year.
Despite Yong's scepticism about the project's viability,
Zhengzhou's plan has been endorsed by the central government.
Local authorities do not need the stamp of approval from
Beijing, but such endorsement gives a city the opportunity to
receive financial aid.
Otherwise, they may resort to debt-financing to fund a
project. Nearly all the cities planning aviation hubs are eyeing
Fortune 500 companies for investment, said consultant Wang.
"Many cities resort to offering free tax and cheap land,"
Wang said, which in turn reduces the local government's ability
to service its debts.
Still, airport fever has struck. Among the projects, the
northeast coastal city of Dalian is building a 20.9 square
kilometre island for a brand new airport, the largest of its
kind in the world. Hilly Shennongjia, in central Hubei province,
has flattened the tops of five mountains to build its airport.
Li Jiaxiang, head of regulator CAAC, suggested at an
industry forum in May that building an airport was a reflection
of the economic times:
"In the 80s, people would say 'if you want to get rich build
a road'. Nowadays they say 'if you want to develop, build an
airport'."
($1=6.12 yuan)
(Reporting by Langi Chiang, Fang Yan and Koh Gui Qing; Editing
by Neil Fullick)