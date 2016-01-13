BEIJING Jan 13 The mayor of one of China's most dynamic cities has emerged as the front-runner to become Premier Li Keqiang's lieutenant to help tackle the slowing economy and turbulent financial markets, sources said.

Huang Qifan, 63, mayor of the southwestern metropolis of Chongqing since 2010, is tipped to replace Yang Jing, 62, as secretary-general of the State Council, or cabinet, two sources with ties to the leadership and two financial industry sources told Reuters.

"Huang Qifan did an excellent job in Chongqing," one source with leadership ties said. "Hopefully, his appointment would boost investors' confidence and stabilise the stock market."

The planned personnel change comes after renewed turmoil in China's stock and currency markets sparked fresh concerns that the regulatory structure was not up to the task of maintaining market stability as economic growth stalls.

The central bank's move to soften the exchange rate last week triggered panic selling in shares. (Reporting by Benjamin Kang Lim and Kevin Yao; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Pete Sweeney)