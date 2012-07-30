BEIJING, July 30 China Cinda Asset Management Corp, one of China's big four bad loan managers, said net profit more than doubled in the first-half of this year to 3.54 billion yuan ($554.8 million), a boost to its plans for a stock market listing.

Cinda said on Monday net profit in the first six months leapt 105 percent from a year ago.

China Huarong Asset Management Association, another giant bad loan manager, said over the weekend its profit in the first six months jumped 60 percent from a year earlier to 3.46 billion yuan. It did not give a specific profit figure.

Sources told Reuters this month that Huarong would be restructured this quarter to form a new firm that would expand into other businesses such as brokerage and securities services.

Huarong's plan to turn into a full-fledged financial services firm highlights the ambitions of China's four bad loan managers, which want to move beyond repackaging and selling bad debt.

Cinda hopes to make that leap by listing itself on the stock market. It sold a 10.4 billion yuan stake to four strategic investors including UBS and Standard Chartered in March to prepare for the initial public offer.

China's four giant asset managers were set up by Beijing in 1999 to remove an estimated 1.4 trillion yuan worth of bad loans from its top four lenders in one of the world's largest bank bailouts.

Both Cinda and Huarong announced their results via brief statements posted on their websites, and did not give further details. ($1 = 6.3807 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)