BEIJING, July 30 China Cinda Asset Management
Corp, one of China's big four bad loan managers, said net profit
more than doubled in the first-half of this year to 3.54 billion
yuan ($554.8 million), a boost to its plans for a stock market
listing.
Cinda said on Monday net profit in the first six months
leapt 105 percent from a year ago.
China Huarong Asset Management Association, another giant
bad loan manager, said over the weekend its profit in the first
six months jumped 60 percent from a year earlier to 3.46 billion
yuan. It did not give a specific profit figure.
Sources told Reuters this month that Huarong would be
restructured this quarter to form a new firm that would expand
into other businesses such as brokerage and securities services.
Huarong's plan to turn into a full-fledged financial
services firm highlights the ambitions of China's four bad loan
managers, which want to move beyond repackaging and selling bad
debt.
Cinda hopes to make that leap by listing itself on the stock
market. It sold a 10.4 billion yuan stake to four strategic
investors including UBS and Standard Chartered
in March to prepare for the initial public offer.
China's four giant asset managers were set up by Beijing in
1999 to remove an estimated 1.4 trillion yuan worth of bad loans
from its top four lenders in one of the world's largest bank
bailouts.
Both Cinda and Huarong announced their results via brief
statements posted on their websites, and did not give further
details.
($1 = 6.3807 Chinese yuan)
