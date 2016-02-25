BEIJING Feb 25 China has granted six large domestic banks quotas to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with non-performing loans as underlying assets, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The six banks are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , Bank of China Ltd (BOC) , Bank of Communications Co (BoCom) and China Merchants Bank Co , the sources said.

The lenders were granted a total bad loan securitization quota of 50 billion yuan ($7.65 billion), said one of the sources.

Among the six, Bank of China (BOC) has moved the fastest for its first sales of ABS based on NPLs, said another investment banking source familiar with the matter.

The bank has finished its ABS rating and is awaiting approval from the banking regulator.

Reuters couldn't immediately reach the banking regulator, ICBC and BoCom for comment. The central bank, BOC, AgBank, CCB and Merchants Bank declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. ($1 = 6.5324 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Clark Li and Nicholas Heath; Writing by Shu Zhang; Editing by Kim Coghill)