SHANGHAI, March 21 China's banking regulator has
urged lenders not to pay out extraordinary dividends and limit
their local government debt exposure, two people with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission said banks' retained
profits should be used primarily to replenish core tier 1
capital.
Lenders should also require local governments to reflect
their full-scale debt obligations in their fiscal budget, the
regulator said in a document seen by sources separately.
China's lenders are facing increasing bad loans and credit
risks as a government campaign to reduce capacity weighs on the
manufacturing sector and as broader economic growth slows.
Speaking at the China Development Forum on Sunday, China's
central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said he is concerned about
the high level of corporate debt relative to gross domestic
product.
