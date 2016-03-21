(Adds details, quotes)
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's banking regulator has
urged lenders not to pay out extraordinary dividends and to
limit their local government debt exposure, two people with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission said banks' retained
profits should be used primarily to replenish core tier 1
capital.
Lenders should also require local governments to reflect
their full-scale debt obligations in their fiscal budget, the
regulator said in a document seen by sources separately.
"We will earnestly guard against and resolve risks this
year," said one of the sources.
Banks would be allowed to deal with their non-performing
loans through restructuring, transfers, recovery and write-offs,
as well as securitisation, the sources said.
China's lenders are facing increasing bad loans and credit
risks as a government campaign to reduce capacity weighs on the
manufacturing sector and as broader economic growth slows.
Bad loans at China's commercial banks swelled to a
decade-high 1.27 trillion yuan ($195.63 billion) in 2015 as
growth in the world's second-biggest economy cooled to the
slowest in 25 years.
Speaking at the China Development Forum on Sunday, central
bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said he was concerned about the
high level of corporate debt relative to gross domestic product.
China had many policy tools at its disposal to fend off
financial risk and would improve its communication with markets,
Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.
