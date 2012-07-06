BEIJING, July 6 China is not changing a rule that requires banks to lend no more than 75 percent of deposits, two sources told Reuters, dismissing local media reports that Beijing is scrapping the regulation to lift bank lending and boost economic growth.

One of the sources who is close to China's bank regulator said Beijing needs to control the loan-to-deposit ratio to mitigate liquidity risks, even though the regulation may be relaxed if needed to reduce banks' funding pressures.

Bank lending is a key part of China's monetary policy as it is directed by Beijing to manage economic growth and inflation pressures. The government tells banks how much and when to lend.

Market speculation has swirled for months that Beijing is ready to abandon the ratio rule to stabilise volatile lending and deposit growth hit by China's slowing economy and once-negative savings rate.

Some economists have also said China should raise the ratio to allow banks to lend more to support slackening economic growth, which is forecast to hit a three-year low in the second quarter.

One of the sources said the rule could be relaxed if Beijing enforces it less strictly on a daily, monthly and quarterly basis when it conducts regular checks of banks' books.

"The China Banking Regulatory Commission will not get rid of this indicator," the source said. The second source is a senior official at the bank regulator.

A vice chairman at the bank regulator also said in May that Beijing was sticking to the ratio.

That said, China is making concessions to help banks tide through cooling economic growth. It has delayed the introduction of tougher capital requirements by a year to avoid squeezing credit conditions and further drag on the economy.

