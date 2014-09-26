BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
BEIJING, Sept 26 China will work harder on its financial reforms by allowing more companies to enter the industry and ensuring fair competition, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.
China plans to build an insurance system for all bank deposits to protect savers' interests, Li reiterated in comments published on the government's website.
Ensuring that all deposits are insured in China is seen as a crucial precursor for other financial reforms, such as interest rate liberalisation, and senior officials have said repeatedly that such a system would be created "as soon as possible". (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.