BEIJING, June 26 China's banking regulator said
on Friday that it will permit the establishment of more
privately-owned banks and allow foreign investors to participate
in the reform process to help shore up the state-dominated
financial sector.
The government has taken a series of steps to increase the
participation of private capital in the financial sector with
the aim of improving services to non-state companies and
lessening government liabilities in the banking sector.
"Promoting the development of private banks helps deepen
financial system reforms, stimulate the vitality of financial
markets and shore up financial institutions," the China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a guidance note for setting
up private banks.
"We should treat domestic capital, state-owned capital and
overseas capital fairly and equally, and actively encourage
qualified private firms to launch private banks," it said.
Private investors will also be allowed to buy stakes in the
existing banks as the authorities encourage such banks to
conduct ownership reforms, it said.
CBRC Chairman Shang Fulin said foreign shareholding
restrictions in China's domestic banks, however, will not be
impacted by the private bank measures. Overseas participation is
constrained by existing foreign investment regulations, Shang
said at a press conference on Friday.
China restricts overseas investment in a domestic lender to
no more than 20 percent for a single investor, and to 25 percent
for all foreign investment.
China's top banking regulator also said that more than 40
institutions have submitted applications to establish private
banks. In its guidance, the CBRC said it will control the pace
of setting up new private banks to help ward off potential
risks.
PILOT SCHEME
China's banking regulator last year approved five private
banks to launch operations as part of a pilot scheme to channel
more loans to small businesses, which continue to struggle to
obtain loans.
On Thursday, Alibaba Group-linked Ant Financial Services
Group launched MYbank, an Internet lender targeting
"affordable" loans of up to 5 million yuan ($805,450) for small
and micro enterprises.
Tencent Holdings Ltd, the Hong Kong-listed social
media group, also was chosen to open an Internet-based bank
aimed at serving credit-hungry "little guys".
Last week, Bank of Communications Co ,
the country's fifth-biggest lender, said it would move to
introduce more commercially-oriented private shareholding, as
part of an ownership reform scheme, the first to be introduced
by a state-owned bank during the current round of
reforms.
CBRC will decide on applications within four months of
submission, the guidance said, and private banks should open for
business within six months of obtaining a business license.
($1 = 6.2077 Chinese yuan)
