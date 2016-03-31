BEIJING, March 31 The net external financial
liabilities of China's banking sector stood at $222.1 billion at
the end of 2015, the foreign exchange regulator said on
Thursday.
The sector's external financial assets reached $721.6
billion by the end of 2015, with dollar-denominated assets
accounting for 73 percent of the total, the State Administration
of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.
Meanwhile, 46 percent of banks' external liabilities were
yuan-denominated, it said.
It is the first time China has published banks' external
portfolio data after officially joining a survey conducted by
the Bank for International Settlements last year.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editig by Robert
Birsel)