BEIJING, April 17 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on
Friday urged banks to do more to support the real economy, as
authorities grow frustrated with their reluctance to lend for
productive investment, even as they support a debt-fuelled stock
market rally.
On visits to major state-owned banks, the Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) and China
Development Bank (CDB), Li urged more lending to small and
medium-sized enterprises, the government said on its website.
The visits came after figures this week showed China's
economy grew at its weakest pace in six years in the first
quarter, expanding 7.0 percent compared to 7.3 percent in the
previous quarter.
"China's economic growth is within a reasonable range, but
downward pressure (on growth) is increasing," Li was quoted as
saying.
To cope with the pressure on economic growth, China will set
prudent and "flexible" monetary policy and increase its
"targeted" policy easing, Li said.
China's banks made 1.18 trillion yuan ($190 billion) of new
loans in March, beating expectations as authorities ramped up
efforts to support the economy, even though data suggests credit
has not yet flowed into key sectors.
As Chinese banks become more profit-oriented, experts say
they seem less interested in supporting policy goals with high
risk, low returns, or both.
"(Banks) will do some deals as a gesture, but no, money
won't go in that direction," said a banker at one of the top
five listed state-owned lenders in reaction to Li's comments,
explaining that banks wanted acceptable risks to lend.
Beijing wants banks to lend more to smaller private firms
that drive the bulk of growth, but bankers say they run a higher
risk of default than state-owned giants, given endemic
book-cooking.
Banks have also resisted orders to channel more credit to
the cash-starved farm sector, which employs almost a third of
China's 1.4 billion people, because farmers have little
collateral.
And they have proven reluctant to resume lending for real
estate, a major economic driver of demand that has been on the
slide for months. Property investment hit a trough in the first
quarter, despite easier policies.
Instead, banks have leapt to extend margin finance for a
stock market rally that analysts fear has become completely
disconnected from fundamentals.
Beijing has cut benchmark lending and saving rates to spur
lending and cushion the economy.
