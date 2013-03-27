BEIJING, March 27 China's retailers and inland
regions were the main drivers of economic growth in the first
quarter of 2013, implying that the rebalancing of activity
sought by the government may be taking hold, according to the
findings of a new national survey.
Revenue growth in the retail sector outstripped all other
business segments in the first three months of the year, with 73
percent of respondents to the China Beige Book survey reporting
better numbers than the 61 percent seen in the fourth quarter
and the 63 percent recorded in the first quarter of 2012.
But the survey of more than 2,000 executives published on
Wednesday also raised warning flags, as input and output prices
accelerated along with wages to suggest a return of inflationary
pressure.
A fall in corporate loan demand despite easy monetary policy
was another sign of economic uncertainty.
"It will be a challenge to broaden the (economic) expansion
without deepening inflation," said Leland Miller, President of
CBB International, which publishes the survey, said in a
statement.
"Looser money with less corporate borrowing is not a good
combination. The key may be a more inclusive bond market," he
added, pointing to survey data showing private sector firms
remain largely excluded from China's fledgling credit market.
The China Beige Book survey, based on the U.S. Federal
Reserve's economic report of the same name, underscores official
data suggesting that the world's second biggest economy is
building a recovery from 2012's dip in growth to 7.8 percent -
its slowest in 13 years.
But it also signals that the recovery is more widespread
among China's peripheral regions - those with some of the widest
gaps between urban rich and rural poor and which the incoming
leadership duo of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang
have pledged to close.
First quarter revenues at firms in central China rose 22
percent from the same period a year earlier, while those in the
north rose 20 percent. They increased 17 percent in the
northeast and 15 percent in the southwest.
Revenues at firms in export-centric Guangdong meanwhile fell
11 percent over the same period and declined 8 percent in
Beijing, according to the survey that compares conditions with
the previous quarter and asks respondents to anticipate
conditions three and six months ahead.
REBALANCING UNEQUALLY
Despite its ranking as the second-largest economy globally
after three decades of stellar growth, China remains an aspiring
middle-income country riven with inequality. It has one of the
widest gaps in the world between rich and poor and is heavily
dependent on state-backed investment for economic expansion.
Sales revenue in the first quarter climbed for 66 percent of
service sector respondents, up 12 percentage points from the
fourth quarter. This was just short of the peak of 70 percent in
the first quarter of 2012, and outpaced manufacturing for a
fifth straight quarter.
Manufacturing revenue increases were reported by 51 percent
of the sample, up just one percentage point on the previous
quarter, but were almost 10 points lower than a year ago, when
60 percent of respondents reported higher revenues.
Sales increases among manufacturers have been lower than
those in the services and retail sectors for more than a year,
suggesting to the CCB survey team that traditional drivers of
growth in China are shifting.
But while rebalancing in the broad economy may be gaining
pace, the survey findings imply that rebalancing is not yet
taking hold in how economic activity is financed.
Reported company borrowing fell, with just 31 percent of
respondents taking out loans in the first quarter, down two
percentage points on the quarter and nine points on the year.
"Corporate loan data continue to flash yellow," a statement
of survey findings said.
Meanwhile, the lack of private sector access to corporate
bonds meant that too many firms were forced to find credit in
the extremely expensive non-bank "shadow financing" sector.
The survey sample includes executives from manufacturing,
retail, service, transport, real estate and construction,
farming, and mining.
Respondents ran businesses of every size from the
micro-level - employing up to 19 staff - to large firms with
more than 500 employees. It also canvassed opinions from bank
loan officers and branch managers.
The China Beige Book full report will be published in
mid-April, a few days before the release of official quarterly
economic data.