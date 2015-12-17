* Firms' profit gains slip to record lows - China Beige Book
* Firms face harmful deflation
* Demand for credit weakens, calling stimulus effectiveness
into question
* Results from private survey opposite to offical gov data
By Sue-Lin Wong
BEIJING, Dec 18 China's economy was plagued by
pervasive weakness in the fourth quarter, results from a private
survey of Chinese firms showed, raising questions about the
veracity of stronger than expected official activity data
released this month.
"The government may not be in the mood to acknowledge
officially that the slowdown has worsened, but self-reporting
from the nation's powerhouses will be hard to hide," report
authors Leland Miller and Craig Charney wrote.
The quarterly survey of over 2100 businesses by China Beige
Book International (CBB) showed national sales revenue, volumes,
output, prices, profits, hiring, borrowing and capital
expenditure were all weaker on-quarter, creating more
uncertainties for China's economy.
By raising interest rates on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal
Reserve removed one major source of global uncertainty, leaving
China's economic development at the top of investors' and policy
makers' watchlists.
Economists have questioned China's economic statistics for
years and turn to private surveys like the CBB and measures such
as concrete, steel or electricity production to better
understand an economy that has grown almost 10 percent a year
for 30 years.
"While it is only one quarter, the profit numbers are
particularly disturbing, with the share of firms reporting
profit gains slipping to the lowest level we've ever recorded
due to the sharpest on-quarter drop since mid-2012," the report
said.
Every sector surveyed showed worse results this quarter than
the last, for the first time in the history of the survey.
"REFORM OR BUST"
The country's labour market and the impact of inflation -
often considered sources of strength in China's economy - both
degraded, the survey showed.
Job growth fell to its lowest level in four years and wage
gains dropped, despite labour supply becoming less available,
the survey showed. Input and sales prices also hit record lows.
"For the first time, it looked like firms were encountering
genuinely harmful deflation," the report said.
Only 14 percent of firms said they were borrowing, the
lowest level ever recorded in the survey, with the proportion of
firms that said they were borrowing falling by two-thirds over
four years.
"The interest of firms in both borrowing and spending
continues to decline, suggesting it's past time the 'stimulus
mafia' rethinks its pavlovian responses. Reform or bust," the
report said.
Shipping and transportation construction - sectors that
China often targets in fiscal stimulus policy - performed poorly
in Q4, the survey showed, with slowing revenues and employment
and "entirely disappearing" profits, raising doubts about the
efficacy of fiscal intervention.
Revenues in transportation construction slowed dramatically,
according to 33 percent of respondents and shipping contracted
outright, with 39 percent of respondents saying revenues were
down.
But China's official activity data released on Saturday
painted a different picture. Factory output growth picked up to
a five-month high and retail sales and growth in China's
fixed-asset investment were both higher than expected.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Sam Holmes)