BEIJING May 22 China's 10 local governments will issue a combined 109.2 billion yuan ($17.52 billion) worth of bonds this year under a pilot scheme, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry provided a breakdown of the quota for each local government:

Shanghai 12.6 billion yuan

Zhejiang province 13.7 billion yuan

Guandong province 14.8 billion yuan

Shenzhen 4.2 billion yuan

Jiangsu province 17.4 billion yuan

Shandong province 13.7 billion yuan

Beijing 10.5 billion yuan

Qingdao 2.5 billion yuan

Jiangxi province 14.3 billion yuan

Ningxia province 5.5 billion yuan

($1 = 6.2337 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)