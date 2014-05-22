BRIEF-Matsui Securities FY nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen - Nikkei
* Matsui Securities fy nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen ($101 million), down 25% from the previous year - Nikkei
BEIJING May 22 China's 10 local governments will issue a combined 109.2 billion yuan ($17.52 billion) worth of bonds this year under a pilot scheme, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry provided a breakdown of the quota for each local government:
Shanghai 12.6 billion yuan
Zhejiang province 13.7 billion yuan
Guandong province 14.8 billion yuan
Shenzhen 4.2 billion yuan
Jiangsu province 17.4 billion yuan
Shandong province 13.7 billion yuan
Beijing 10.5 billion yuan
Qingdao 2.5 billion yuan
Jiangxi province 14.3 billion yuan
Ningxia province 5.5 billion yuan
($1 = 6.2337 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* ServisFirst Bancshares Inc announces results for first quarter 2017