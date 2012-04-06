BEIJING, April 6 China's three ministerial
bodies vying to reshape the country's fragmented corporate bond
market have agreed to work together to speed up development
plans, the central bank said on Friday.
The People's Bank of China, the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC), and the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) have formed an "inter-ministry coordination
mechanism" to jointly develop the corporate debt market, the
central bank said in a statement on its website(www.pbc.gov.cn).
At present, long-term bonds issued by China's state-owned
enterprises are often approved by NDRC, the country's economic
planning agency, and the central bank controls non-financial
enterprises debt instruments via the interbank investor
association, while the CSRC regulates bonds traded on China's
stock exchanges and is trying to launch a junk bond market.
Establishing a deep and liquid market for corporate bonds is
seen as a vital step in efforts to reduce China's reliance on
bank lending for credit creation in the economy.
Analysts estimate that at least 80 percent of China's
corporate credit is provided by banks, principally the big four
state-backed lenders which tend to distribute loans towards big
state-backed companies, starving smaller firms -- which support
about 75 percent of the jobs in China -- of funds.
Premier Wen Jiabao has said the monopoly the country's big
banks enjoy in the credit market must be broken to get money
flowing more freely in the economy and has called for action to
get more private capital into the financial
sector.
