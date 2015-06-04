BEIJING, June 4 China has granted another 1 trillion yuan ($161.3 billion) quota to its regional governments to swap high-interest debt into low-cost bonds, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chinese media had reported earlier on Thursday that the programme has been approved by the government. The Ministry of Finance was not immediately available for comment.

This debt-for-bond conversion exercise was kicked off by China in March as a way to lower the debt repayment burden of local Chinese governments, which have raked up at least $3 trillion in debt.

Regional Chinese governments were given the green light to swap 1 trillion yuan worth of high-interest loans for lower-cost bonds in March, and there have been widespread expectations that the programme would be further expanded in coming months.

The latest move would double the size of China's debt-for-bond swap programme to 2 trillion yuan.

The potential impact on the market is unclear, though investors, including banks, are wary of the sums involved. Many analysts believe there may be more debt swaps ahead given the volume of debt outstanding and the rise in real interest rates. ($1 = 6.2006 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Economics; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)