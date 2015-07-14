SHANGHAI, July 14 China's central bank and the
Ministry of Finance have approved banks and local governments to
use municipal bonds as collateral for borrowing, they said on
Tuesday.
The central bank and the ministry jointly issued new rules
on Tuesday, saying that the rules had come into effect at the
end of last month.
Reuters reported on May 12 that the authorities were
planning to make the change. Economists said the new rules could
pump prime the fledgling municipal bond market that the
government hopes will help local authorities manage their
unwieldy debts.
