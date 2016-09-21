BEIJING, Sept 21 China's listed property
developers issued 960 billion yuan ($143.92 billion) in bonds
as of Sept. 19, more than three times the amount in the same
period last year, financial magazine Caixin reported, citing
data from WIND, a Chinese financial data provider.
"At this pace, there is no suspense that bond sales by
property developers would reach over 1 trillion yuan ($149.91
billion) this year," the report said.
The report attributed the rise to easier access, low
interest rates, encouraging property policies and a lack of
other investment channels.
The biggest property bonds issuers this year include Dalian
Wanda Commercial Properties and Guangzhou R&F
Properties, who issued 37 billion yuan ($5.55 billion)
and 36.8 billion yuan ($5.52 billion) in bonds respectively, as
of Sept. 7 this year, according to Caixin.
Average new home prices in China climbed 9.2 percent in
August from a year earlier, up from 7.9 percent in July as
buyers piled into the market ahead of expected restrictions on
home purchases in more cities.
Chinese policymakers have expressed concerns over mounting
debts from the frothy property market of late, with the central
bank's chief economist urging more steps to curb capital flowing
into property.
($1 = 6.6706 Chinese yuan renminbi)
