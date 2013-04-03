* Country has first capital account deficit since Asian
financial crisis
* Current account surplus at 2.3 pct of GDP in 2012
BEIJING, April 3 China faces the danger of
capital flight this year, its currency regulator warned on
Wednesday, after data confirmed the country's capital and
financial account in 2012 suffered its first deficit since the
Asian financial crisis.
But the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said
risks were mitigated by global interest rate differentials that
attracted foreign funds to China while the United States and
other countries pursued super-loose monetary policies.
China's capital and financial account deficit hit $16.8
billion last year, although it was revised down sharply from a
preliminary figure of $117.3 billion.
SAFE said China could again see capital outflows this year
if its economy stumbles and Europe's debt crisis worsens,
factors that analysts said were crucial in driving foot-loose
investors out of the world's No. 2 economy in 2012.
Looking ahead, SAFE warned that Asia may also suffer twin
blows of trade friction and policy tension if regional nations
followed Japan in running beggar-thy-neighbour currency policies
and depreciate their currencies for trade gains.
"We cannot exclude the possibility of sudden capital
outflows," SAFE said in its 2012 balance of payments report as
it highlighted risks of faltering global economic growth, macro
policy changes, deepening geopolitical tensions and sovereign
debt problems.
The regulator reserved its toughest words for Japan, taking
aim at its loose monetary policy that has allowed the yen
to fall 8 percent this year.
Ties between China and Japan have always been testy but they
took a turn for the worse last year as Asia's two biggest
economies squabbled over ownership of a group of islets in East
China Sea.
"If Asian economies copied Japan, trade friction and policy
games may increase and regional cooperation would be disrupted,"
SAFE said.
"If the yen depreciates more than expected and inflation
management loses control, it could trigger capital flight and
arouse market distrust of Japanese government bonds."
The Bank of Japan is set to emerge from its latest policy
meeting on Thursday when investors expect the central bank to
announce hefty bond purchases and a radical shift in
policymaking to drive Japan out of its nagging deflation.
But SAFE said policies that kept rates low elsewhere made
China a magnet for foreign capital.
"If major developed economies continue to implement
quantitative monetary easing policies, the positive interest
rate differentials between here and abroad will spur arbitrage
capital into our country," the SAFE statement said.
STABLE INFLATION, FOR NOW
China revised down its current account surplus in the fourth
quarter of 2012 to $45.1 billion from an initial reading of
$65.8 billion, SAFE said.
For the full year of 2012, China's current account surplus
totaled $193.1 billion, down from the previously reported $213.8
billion, SAFE said.
That gave China a current account surplus worth 2.3 percent
of its 2012 gross domestic product, well below the 4 percent
limit proposed by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Gerthner as a way of defusing tension over currencies before it
sparks a trade war.
SAFE also said China saw a capital and financial account
surplus of $20.0 billion in the fourth quarter, revised from a
preliminary deficit of $31.8 billion.
China battled its worst downturn in 13 years last year when
annual growth slumped to 7.8 percent.
In a separate statement, China's central bank said the
country's economic growth is stabilising and that inflation is
"basically stable". The bank made the remarks after holding its
first-quarter monetary policy committee meeting.
But the central bank noted that future price trends bear a
level of uncertainty, and that it would keep monetary conditions
"stable".