BEIJING, March 7 Growth in China's fiscal income
will slow in future, but the country still has room to increase
government debt, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said in Beijing on
Monday.
China could moderately increase its fiscal deficit ratio to
gross domestic product (GDP), Lou Jiwei said at a news
conference, although not by too much.
China has budgeted a 2016 deficit of 3 percent of gross
domestic product, the finance ministry said on Saturday,
compared with an actual fiscal deficit ratio of 2.4 percent in
2015.
China will also improve management of local government debt
in order to prevent issuance of debt in excess fo budgeted
limits, Lou said.
