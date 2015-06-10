(Adds detail, background)
BEIJING, June 10 China tried to harness as much
fiscal support as possible for its cooling economy on Wednesday
by threatening to cut the 2016 budgets of local governments that
do not spend most of their allocated cash this year.
The cabinet, or the State Council, said departments and
regional governments alike would see their budgets shrink
"appropriately" next year if they left a significant amount of
cash unused.
Governments that did not finish spending their budgets in
the past two years would also see the cash being redirected to
pay for the construction of "key" projects, the cabinet said,
without giving details.
This is the second time in two years that China has ordered
its governments to keep spending to safeguard growth in the
world's second-largest economy as it stutters.
The Finance Ministry had threatened in May last year to call
back the 2014 budget money of local governments if they were not
fully allocated by June 2014.
China is targeting a budget deficit worth 2.3 percent of its
gross domestic product (GDP) this year, up from 2.1 percent in
2014, though the finance minister and economists at the central
bank have said separately the actual deficit will likely be
larger.
Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said in March the deficit for
2015 would be closer to 2.7 percent of GDP, after accounting for
cash allocated from previous unspent budgets.
The cabinet also said after its weekly meeting that a pilot
scheme aimed at providing more banking services to low-income
groups would be expanded across the country.
Entry into the consumer credit market would be liberalised,
it said. Private investors, local and foreign banks and
e-commerce companies that meet the criteria will be encouraged
to set up consumer credit firms.
These companies will be allowed to extend micro-loans to
borrowers without need for guarantees or collateral, it said.
