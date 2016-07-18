BEIJING, July 18 China has room to increase its
fiscal deficit ratio to between 4 and 5 percent to more
effectively boost the economy, official media quoted a central
bank official as saying.
China's current fiscal deficit target is 3 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP), up from an actual 2.4 percent in 2015.
But there is room for a slight increase, the Shanghai
Securities News quoted Sheng Songcheng, director of the Survey
and Statistics Department at the People's Bank of China, as
saying at a forum on Saturday.
While monetary policy is effective, it is limited and
requires coordination with a proactive fiscal policy, Sheng was
quoted as saying at the forum, where he also suggested that
China increase its government bond issuance.
Sheng also reportedly warned that China has already fallen
into a "liquidity trap", where increased money supply is being
absorbed by firms that are not in turn investing the cash.
Data on Friday showed that China's economy grew 6.7 percent
from a year earlier in the second quarter, slightly faster than
expected as higher government spending and a housing boom
boosted construction-related activities and industrial output.
But the numbers also fuelled concerns that China's growth is
becoming ever more dependant on government spending and debt.
First-half bank lending hit a record and government spending
jumped 20 percent in June.
At the same time, growth in investment by private firms fell
to a record low in the first half, as businesses retrenched in
the face of the sluggish economic outlook and weak exports.
