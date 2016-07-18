(Adds comments from ANZ on possible cash hoarding by companies,
HSBC on prospects of further easing)
BEIJING, July 18 China has room to increase its
fiscal deficit ratio to between 4 and 5 percent to more
effectively boost the economy, official media quoted a central
bank official as saying.
China's current fiscal deficit target is 3 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP), up from an actual 2.4 percent in 2015.
But there is room for a slight increase, the Shanghai
Securities News quoted Sheng Songcheng, director of the Survey
and Statistics Department at the People's Bank of China (PBOC),
as saying at a forum on Saturday.
While monetary policy is effective, it is limited and
requires coordination with a proactive fiscal policy, Sheng was
quoted as saying at the forum, where he also suggested that
China increase its government bond issuance.
Sheng also reportedly warned that China has already fallen
into a "liquidity trap", where increased money supply is being
absorbed by firms that are not in turn investing the cash.
Data on Friday showed that China's economy grew 6.7 percent
from a year earlier in the second quarter, slightly faster than
expected as higher government spending and a housing boom
boosted industrial output and construction-related activity and
services.
But the numbers also fuelled concerns that China's growth is
becoming ever more dependant on government spending and debt.
First-half bank lending hit a record and government spending
jumped 20 percent in June.
At the same time, growth in investment by private firms fell
to a record low in the first half, as businesses retrenched in
the face of the sluggish economic outlook and weak exports.
There are increasing signs that Chinese companies are
hoarding cash, signalling a poor growth outlook, economists at
ANZ said in a note last week after June money and lending data.
"The divergence between M1 and M2 growth developed further
(in June), indicating corporates' preference is to hold cash.
Since the economic prospect is weak, corporates do not spend
cash for investment. This is consistent with the declining trend
of fixed asset investment by the private sector."
June M2 grew 11.8 percent year-one-year, more than markets
had expected but still below the PBOC's target of 13 percent. M1
surged 24.6 percent, suggesting a faster increase in corporate
demand deposits than time deposits, ANZ said.
Unless the private sector snaps back to life, more fiscal
and monetary easing will be needed to keep China's economy on an
even keel, HSBC economists said in a note on Monday.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nick Heath; Editing by Kim
Coghill)