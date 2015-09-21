* Small businesses feel the strain as economy slows
* Central bank rate cuts help big firms, not small ones
* In contrast, lending rates for small firms have risen
* New loans to small businesses are falling
* Underlines concerns about health of China economy
By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, Sept 22 For Wu Yinghua, an executive
at a mid-sized optical disc company in China, business has never
been so bad.
The problem is, conditions for Wu's company and others like
it in the small and medium business sector are only getting
worse - despite government efforts to lift the economy.
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are already the heart of
China's economy, providing 80 percent of urban employment and 60
percent of GDP. But the country's financial infrastructure is
largely geared to state firms.
So although China has announced a volley of rate cuts to
stabilise its battered stock market and reverse a slowdown in
growth, SMEs are experiencing little or no benefit, underlining
concerns about the world's second-biggest economy.
"We have been in the optical disc business for more than 20
years and the recent depression is the most serious challenge we
have ever faced," said Wu, an executive at Guangdong Aolin
Magnetic Electric Industrial in southern China.
The central bank has cut official lending rates five times
since November by a total of 1.4 percentage points to 4.6
percent. But instead of falling, lending rates to SMEs have
risen by 2 percentage points as willing lenders become scarce.
The Wenzhou index, which tracks private lending, shows the
rate for 1 year or more has risen to 18
percent from around 16 percent in November. In April, rates were
as high as 24 percent.
The state-dominated banking sector has become more selective
in issuing loans in general, as non-performing loans increase in
the economic slowdown. China's big-four banks all reported a
rise in non-performing loans in the latest quarter.
China's economy is heading for its weakest growth in 25
years, and a recent run of poor data suggests it is struggling
to meet its 7 percent target for 2015.
So only the brave are stepping in to lend to its most
vulnerable firms - small, medium and micro businesses. That is
reflected in central bank figures showing that while overall
lending in China has risen, new loans to small businesses fell
in the first half of the calendar year compared with the same
period in 2014.
"We have seen a surge in enquiries," said Barry Lau,
co-founder and managing partner of Adamas Asset Management in
Hong Kong, which provides funding for growth enterprises in
China and has $650 million of assets under management.
SMEs can turn to the non-bank-sector, the so-called shadow
banking sector, but even there, lenders are becoming more
prudent, said Wilson Pang, a partner at KPMG in Hong Kong.
"Those who were asking for interest rates of 12-15 percent
are now asking for 20-22 percent, or even more, because of the
slowdown," Pang said.
SHUT OUT
Oliver Barron, policy research analyst at China-focused
investment bank NSBO, said the main beneficiaries of the
monetary easing were state-owned enterprises and local
government finance vehicles.
"Weak bank lending and tightening of off-balance sheet
lending through acceptance bills etc are pointing to lesser
access for the SME sector," Barron said.
Another deterrent for small businesses is that applying for
a loan has become more cumbersome.
"The covenants are tighter than before and the vetting
process is getting tighter," said Roy Wang, a restaurant owner
in the southern city of Shenzhen.
"The banks need to check records which they did not check
before, like history of the company, financial records of the
company and the shareholders," Wang said.
Underlining the strain on smaller companies, Mizuho's chief
economist for Asia ex-Japan, Kevin Lai, said China's economy
needs to grow at 8 percent a year just for large corporations to
keep up with interest payments on the country's mountain of
debt. And that's based on a lending rate of 6.5 percent.
"SMEs are paying more than 16 percent. Which business gives
that kind of return? Are they making that kind of money?" he
said.
The economic slowdown is stoking calls for authorities to
make funding conditions even easier, but that might not help
many small firms.
"This is really a tough period," said Alex Gu, marketing
manager at Suzhou Realpower Electric Appliance.
"For the big enterprises who own core technology, they may
get over it. But for some SMEs, they may have to merge."
